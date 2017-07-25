Airdrie RCMP seek public help finding missing woman
The woman left her Alberta home without medication and Airdrie RCMP are concerned
RCMP need the public's help after a 41-year-old woman from Airdrie went missing.
Delores Catherine Hanley was last seen July 15 with a man leaving her home. The man drove off with her in a small white car. He's described as a white, 50 to 60-year-old man.
Police are concerned because Hanley needs medication, and didn't take it with her. She's been described as having long black hair, weighing approximately 140 pounds, thin and standing at 5-foot-10.
If you have information, police are asking you to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267. Anoymous tips are being fielded through Crime Stoppers and can be left by dialing 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or visiting www.tipsubmit.com.
