Airdrie RCMP seek public help finding missing woman

RCMP need the public's help after a 41-year-old woman from Airdrie went missing.

Delores Catherine Hanley was last seen July 15 with a man leaving her home. The man drove off with her in a small white car. He's described as a white, 50 to 60-year-old man.

Police are concerned because Hanley needs medication, and didn't take it with her. She's been described as having long black hair, weighing approximately 140 pounds, thin and standing at 5-foot-10.