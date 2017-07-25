Alberta funds training for Indigenous language instuctors

A grant that will help train more instructors and develop community-based content for Indigenous language programs in Alberta's schools has been announced by the province.

The Canadian Indigenous Language and Literacy Development Institute will recieive $665,000 from Alberta Education to give future instructors training and education towards their Indigenous language certificate, which requires 18 credits.



The goal is to increase the number of certified Indigenous language instructors in Alberta, a news release from the province said on Tuesday.



The institute, from the University of Alberta's arts, education and native studies faculties, collaborates with Indigenous communities and language activists on revitilization efforts and the development of courses, workshops and language resource materials.



Part of the grant will help adapt content for online use, the release said.