Biggest Calgary Stampede Lottery home ever claimed by winner

There are plenty of prizes awarded by the Calgary Stampede Home Lotteries each year, but only one person would get keys to this year’s Rotary Dream Home – the largest and most valuable in the lottery’s history.

The spacious two storey, four bedroom structure features a white and grey colour palette with oak hardwood, black matte hardware accents and – for the first time ever– a finished basement.

Donald Wakelam, a born-and-raised-Calgarian who currently lives in Nanton, was the lucky winner of the 3,250 square-foot dream home, designed by Homes by Avi.

“It’s been kind of a blur since it happened, its a bit of a shock, the whole thing,” Wakelam said on Tuesday, when he was handed the keys.

His said his wife let out a ‘blood curdling scream’ when she heard the news on TV. They weren’t at the grounds this year, but Wakelam said he decided to support the lotteries online and purchased four ticket packages.

“We’ll take possession later in the year, there’s a lot of things to think about for sure,” Wakelam said, adding his wife is already looking at furniture.

In total, the prizes are valued at more than $1.5 million – the house alone comes in at $938,375.

Donna Wilshusen of Airdrie took home $825,423 and 50 cents of prize money from the Stampede Split’Em 50.

“I still can’t comprehend that my ticket could be drawn out of the thousands and thousands of tickets in there,” Wilshusen said. “It’ll certainly mean a lot of things to us, hopefully I can help the family out a little bit.”