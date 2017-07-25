Calgary police chief encouraged by crime dip

Calgary’s police chief said his officers haven’t changed their approach when it comes to marijuana, despite a slight dip in pot-related crimes being reported in 2016.

Numbers released yesterday by Statistics Canada show Calgary’s police-reported crime declined significantly last year, unlike other major Canadian cities which mostly saw an increase.

Alberta also saw a drop in the homicide rate, with 17 fewer homicides in 2016 than 2015.

Calgary’s crime rate was down 1 per cent from 2015 numbers, which Chief Roger Chaffin called ‘encouraging.’

“We saw the 2015 numbers that were very difficult – Calgary, in one of its rare times in history, was leading the nation in many crime trends – to see them turning back without adding resources or extra investments to the organization, shows what innovation does and how hard our men and women are working to bring those crimes down,” Chaffin said, speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

He said despite a minor drop in reported crimes related to marijuana, it is still an illegal drug and will continue to be treated as such.