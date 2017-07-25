Critic says summer is a bad time for condo consultations

As the province launches a round of public condo consultations in Alberta’s major cities, one advocate for homeowners’ rights is critical of the open houses.



June Donaldson runs the website albertacondominiums.ca and has been pressing for regulation changes on condos for years.

She said the timing of the consultations is not the best for getting everyone at the table.

“It’s right after Stampede, it’s in the middle of summer, and the events start at four in the afternoon when mom and dad are trying to get the kids off to soccer practice,” she said. “To me it’s arrogant, and disrespectful.”



Donaldson has many concerns with condo regulations as they are now, not the least of which is board accountability.

“If a condo owner writes to a condo board and asks questions such as, ‘How much are we paying the condo board president to be our security person, handyman, and landscaper?’ The condo board is under no obligation to answer those questions,” she said.

Cheryl Tkalcic, Spokeswoman for Service Alberta, defended the timing of the consultations.

“We tried to schedule them in the evening, after work, when people have the chance to attend,” she said.

She added that the open houses are only the first step in the consultation process. Based on what the province hears this week, they’ll be developing an online survey where people will again have the chance to provide feedback and express concern.