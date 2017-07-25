Foreign spending spiked during this year's Calgary Stampede: Moneris

Foreign visitors injected quite a bit of cash into the local economy during the Calgary Stampede this year.

According to payment processor Moneris, foreign spending was up 29 per cent compared to last year’s Calgary Stampede. Visitors to the country spent on hotels (up 22 per cent), taxis and limos (up 35 per cent) and car rentals (which was up 55 per cent).

Other entertainment and tourist attractions also saw a bit of a boost.

Foreign spending was up 83 per cent over the week previous to this year's Calgary Stampede.