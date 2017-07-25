Kensington to summon its inner Diagon Alley once again

Fifty points for Calgarians – due to popular demand, Kensington will once again transform into Diagon Alley, from the wonderful wizarding world of Harry Potter.

This year also marked the 20th anniversary of the franchise, meaning there will be a little extra special magic in the air.

More than 40 businesses in the area will join in this year.

“It’s going to be pretty awesome,” said Jamie Campbell, communications coordinator for the Kensington BRZ. “We have vegan butter beer floats to chocolate frog legs. There’s going to be extended patios – so lots of butter beer available.”

Several streets will be closed down for the event on Sunday, so Calgary Transit has joined in the fun with limited edition Harry Potter transit passes, available at the Centre Street Station leading up to the event.

Then prepare to feel like someone cast wingardium leviosa on you, as the not only will the local Quidditch teams be playing throughout the day, but they’ll also be offering training sessions to let people fire up their own Nimbus 2000s.

More brooms will be located next to the stage on Kensington Road. Well, they’re stationary broom-shaped bikes, but cycling them will actually help power the stage throughout the day.

On the stage itself there will be live performances, book readings and more – including a performance by the Calgary Philharmonic.

A collection of live owls will be on-site to take pictures with, as well as a Ministry of Magic phone booth – which will become a permanent fixture in the community after the event.