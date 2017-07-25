Member asks Calgary police to 'get real' about accountability

A current member of the Calgary Police Service (CPS) used a public police commission meeting to voice her frustrations with the way complaints are handled and ask when the force will ‘get real’ about changing the way it handles misconduct and conflicts. On Tuesday, Chief Roger Chaffin gave a progress update on the Employee Services Action Plan, which was outlined by the Calgary Police Commission (CPS) in January.



“The CPS is great at creating policies and training that aren’t, in reality, being adhered to,” Const. Kim Prodaniuk, who has served in the CPS for almost 10 years, told those present after the update. “Today we’ve heard nothing about the consequences, nothing about specific accountability for not following these brand new policies that they’re coming up with.”



Since January, CPS has been working towards establishing an independent, third-party advocate to ensure staff can report and address concerns in a confidential manner, without repercussions.



A number of other priorities, including developing a Workplace Violence Policy, are also in motion.



Chaffin said he wasn’t surprised to hear Prodaniuk’s concerns, but added the force is working hard to change its culture.



“This has been an immense amount of work to get us where we are,” Chaffin told reporters after the meeting. “When you’re looking at 2,800 people in a 24/7 environment …. changes aren’t always as rapid as people want, but they are happening.”