UCP leadership candidate Brian Jean announces his Alberta balanced budget plan

CALGARY — United Conservative Party leadership hopeful Brian Jean is promising to balance Alberta's budget within three years by cutting government spending, jobs and pay rates.

Jean's plan calls for an immediate $2.6 billion spending reduction if the party wins the next provincial election expected in 2019.

He says a UCP government would cut the number of managers and save money by eliminating other jobs through early retirements and attrition.

Jean also says once union contracts expire a UCP government would negotiate new deals that would pay new employees at lower rates.

At the same time Jean is pledging to repeal Alberta's carbon tax and reduce small-business and corporate taxes.

Members of the party that is replacing the Wildrose and Progressive Conservatives are to vote for a leader on Oct. 28.

Jason Kenney and conservative strategist Doug Schweitzer have indicated they will also run in the leadership race.

"I am here for all Albertans looking for a common sense economic and fiscal plan that shrinks the size of government and releases the unbridled potential of our economy," Jean said in a release Tuesday.