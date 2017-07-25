Worker dies in four-storey fall at Calgary residential construction site
CALGARY — A man has died from his injuries after falling from a four-storey building under construction in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood.
Emergency Medical Services says paramedics were called to the scene on Monday afternoon.
The man was working on a multi-residential complex before the fall.
Adam Loria of EMS says paramedics don’t know what caused the fall.
Occupational Health and Safety is investigating.
(CFFR)
