Worker dies in four-storey fall at Calgary residential construction site

CALGARY — A man has died from his injuries after falling from a four-storey building under construction in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood.

Emergency Medical Services says paramedics were called to the scene on Monday afternoon.

The man was working on a multi-residential complex before the fall.

Adam Loria of EMS says paramedics don’t know what caused the fall.

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating.

