Calgary Cougar sighting shuts down Willow Park tee times
Fish and Wildlife officers are on their way to the scene as police look for the animal
Calgary police have evacuated the Willow Park Golf Course after a cougar sighting.
They're asking people nearby to stay indoors for their own safety as police look for the animal.
Fish and Wildlife officers are en route to the scene.
No more information is known at this time.
