News / Calgary

Calgary Cougar sighting shuts down Willow Park tee times

Fish and Wildlife officers are on their way to the scene as police look for the animal

Police are asking Calgarians to take cover as a cougar spotting in Willow Park puts residents in danger.

Metro File Photo

Police are asking Calgarians to take cover as a cougar spotting in Willow Park puts residents in danger.

Calgary police have evacuated the Willow Park Golf Course after a cougar sighting. 

They're asking people nearby to stay indoors for their own safety as police look for the animal.

Fish and Wildlife officers are en route to the scene.

No more information is known at this time.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...