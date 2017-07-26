News / Calgary

Calgary Fire Department rescues man from burning building

Investigators say the fire started in the kitchen and did extensive damage

One man was taken to hospital after he was rescued by CFD crews on Wednesday morning.

The Calgary Fire Department pulled a man from a burning home Wednesday morning.

Around 8:45 am, the CFD was called to the corner of 45 Street and 18 Avenue SE. An elderly couple was living in the home and the woman was able to run outside and flag down a passing motorist to call 911.

The driver of that car attempted to enter the house to rescue the man but was driven back by smoke. When fire crews arrived, they were able to get into the home and rescue the man.

EMS transported him to hospital.

Crews extinguished the fire, which left extensive damage to the kitchen and smoke damage through the home.

