Calgary Fire Department rescues man from burning building

The Calgary Fire Department pulled a man from a burning home Wednesday morning.

Around 8:45 am, the CFD was called to the corner of 45 Street and 18 Avenue SE. An elderly couple was living in the home and the woman was able to run outside and flag down a passing motorist to call 911.

The driver of that car attempted to enter the house to rescue the man but was driven back by smoke. When fire crews arrived, they were able to get into the home and rescue the man.

EMS transported him to hospital.