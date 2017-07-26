Calgary firefighters assaulted while responding to alarm
Police say one man has been taken into custody and faces charges
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Calgary police say two firefighters were confronted and assaulted by a man after they entered a building to check the fire alarm.
The members were responding to an alarm in the 800 block of 15 Ave. SW just before 6 p.m.
They met a man in the building's stairwell, who assaulted them and threatened them with a weapon.
The firefighters called police, who found the suspect in his apartment after breaking down the door. They took a man and a woman into custody.
Police say no one was injured and charges against one man are pending.
Most Popular
-
The other side: Downtown Dartmouth hoping to give Tall Ships visitors a break from construction
-
'Why Can't He Be Our President?' Justin Trudeau on the cover of Rolling Stone
-
Edmonton MP says group should be 'very afraid', raises eyebrows on Twitter
-
Fire leaves apartment building in Halifax with 'extensive damage'
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary