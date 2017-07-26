News / Calgary

Calgary firefighters assaulted while responding to alarm

Police say one man has been taken into custody and faces charges

Two Calgary firefighters were assaulted in an incident downtown Wednesday night.

Calgary police say two firefighters were confronted and assaulted by a man after they entered a building to check the fire alarm.

The members were responding to an alarm in the 800 block of 15 Ave. SW just before 6 p.m.

They met a man in the building's stairwell, who assaulted them and threatened them with a weapon.

The firefighters called police, who found the suspect in his apartment after breaking down the door. They took a man and a woman into custody.  

Police say no one was injured and charges against one man are pending.

