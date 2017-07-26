Calgary firefighters assaulted while responding to alarm

Calgary police say two firefighters were confronted and assaulted by a man after they entered a building to check the fire alarm.

The members were responding to an alarm in the 800 block of 15 Ave. SW just before 6 p.m.

They met a man in the building's stairwell, who assaulted them and threatened them with a weapon.

The firefighters called police, who found the suspect in his apartment after breaking down the door. They took a man and a woman into custody.