Grand scale: Calgary instrument lending library in high demand

Calgary's instrument library is tuning up to be a hit only one month into the newly-launched service.

The program launched June 1 has already seen 290 people try their hand at an instrument. That's nearly double the growing inventory which sat at about 150 instruments before the library's kick-off instrument drive.

"A lot of people found out about it really early on," said Jackie Flowers, project manager. "I can't say for certain that we're getting repeat business, but I expect we will."

Some of the instruments like the full sized violin and the two banjos were unexpectedly popular. But others, like the guitars, are pretty easy to come by.

There are 20 more donated instruments being processed for the program from the donation drive.

"Some of them were on the more rare and esoteric level," Flowers said. "Specially made instruments, one of them was from the Czech Republic."

With a three week window to pluck away at a borrowed instrument, more than 800 people are waiting to get their hands on the noise makers.

Flowers said they're seeing a total mix of people taking out the instruments. They assume the smaller instruments are being used by kids, and other full sized guitars could be going to adults renewing a need to strum.

Rich Theraux, a local artist, said he was so inspired by the library's program he went out and rented himself a double upright bass for the entire summer from a store – but he left the instruments in the lending library to those who needed the resource.

On the way for the program are more opportunities to actually learn the instruments you borrow. Programs starting this summer include something called "My First Music Lesson" which is a 20-minute introductory course for borrowers.

Coming in September, there will be other programs aimed at a rock band group audience with a Beatles program and 90s rock – complete with performances. Other programs with the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra and Honens are in the works.

There's even a practice room at the library getting a lot of use. Inside, visitors will find an electronic drum kit, keyboard and piano. k.d. lang has donated an upright bass and steel guitar that will be available to practice with soon.