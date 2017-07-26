Calgary Pride says police can participate, but with conditions

Law enforcement personnel are welcome to participate in this year’s Calgary Pride parade, provided they leave uniforms and guns at home, the non-profit that organizes the annual festivities said on Wednesday.



Calgary Pride said it believes banning CPS and other law enforcement agencies from joining in would not be productive and instead wants to engage in discussion with them about supporting gender and sexually diverse Calgarians.



However, a statement from Calgary Pride outlined two conditions that must be met: participating staff and officers can’t wear their uniforms to the parade (including any form of institutional representation, such as floats), and CPS Chief Roger Chaffin, Deputy Chief Sat Parhar, and CPS’ senior executives must take formal diversity and inclusion training.



The statement said Calgary Pride had consulted CPS about the matter and has outlined its conditions ‘in detail’ to CPS’ senior management team, and a formal date for the training will be announced later.