Calgary Public Library celebrates $1 million gift

A Calgary couple will leave a little history behind, after they're gone.

On Wednesday, the Calgary Public Library honoured two special donors who have pledged a $1 million legacy donation to help bolster the New Central Library's history with their donation which will go toward an old-media lab and programming.

The Williams & Harris Shared History Centre will help cature and share stories from the city's past for all Calgarians to enjoy come fall 2018 when the new library will open to the public.

Deirdre and Ian Harris, who love many facades of Calgary's vibrant city culture, decided to donate to the library because it's truly accessible to all walks of life.

"You don't have to have a membership, you don't have to show your tickets," Ian said. "Deirdre and I wanted to honour our parents and their stories, because their history is our history—the history of Calgary. The Williams & Harris Shared History Centre will make it possible for all citizens to record and make their stories accessible and to build on the rich history of Calgary.”

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said this donation marks the third million-dollar donation from average Calgarians.

"To me, that's one of the things that makes it very special," Nenshi said. "The second thing is that it's about history."