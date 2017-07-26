Pix of chicks: Calgary Zoo welcomes baby penguins

The Calgary Zoo is giving citizens a peep at their newest residents: three penguin chicks freshly hatched.

On Wednesday, the zoo showed off their latest babies after a long, but staggered gestation period. Two Humboldt penguin chicks hatched on May 22 and May 31 respectively while a gentoo chick hatched June 19. A third Humboldt chick hatched on June 13, but did not survive.

“This has been a busy season in our penguin colonies and because all of our penguins participate in Species Survival Plans (SSP’s), we are working hard to increase the diversity in each population,” said Dr. Malu Celli, Curator, Calgary Zoo in a prepared release. “We are remarkably strategic in how we manage each individual species in our care by working collaboratively with the population coordinators from the SSP and utilizing our own knowledge of how to care for these at-risk birds. These are extremely encouraging results and we hope to have many more positive years of breeding success.”

There is one more egg, laid by a king penguin couple, but it's not clear if it's fertile. That egg wouldn't be expected to hatch until sometime in August.