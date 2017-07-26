Councillor pitches changes to secondary suite regulations

Want to advertise your illegal secondary suite? One city councillor is hoping to make it against city rules and a fineable offence.



Coun. Andre Chabot has dropped his latest notice of motion with a number of secondary suite suggestions, and one of his several to-dos is aimed at landlords who haven't yet brought their suites up to code.

"If you want to publicly advertise your suite, it must be on the registry," said Chabot. "Now, if you want to advertise your suite through word of mouth, and its illegal, and you don't want to bring it into compliance, by all means. But in a market where there's a surplus of units versus the demand, you typically would have to advertise in a mass media publication."



He said putting a fine on illegal suite ads could also give the city the tools to go in and inspect non-compliant units to ensure they are up to code.

The notice of motion, which will be debated by council sometime next week – fittingly after all of the land-use items are dealt with one by one – has several secondary suite tweaks Chabot hopes will markedly change council's approach to the arduous process.

As Coun. Shane Keating points out, this notice of motion has some similar tweaks he included in a motion of his own last year.

"It's unfortunate we have to go through these continual notices of motions for people to give a little on each side of the fence," said Keating.

Keating's motion ultimately failed in its entirety, and the Ward 12 councillor said it came down to council's inability to compromise on the suite issue.

"I have no problem with going after those who have illegal suites," Keating said.

One of the other notable changes Chabot is pitching resembles what some Calgarians may recognize as a process for residential parking permits. Chabot wants the city to approve zones where secondary suites are suitable and create a framework where residents can petition to apply for a resdesignation.



"If you can get all the people within that zone to agree, or 66 per cent of them, then it comes forward as a comprehensive land-use redesignation to the city as opposed to a one off," said Chabot. "It puts some onus back on the residence, so if there's three or four blocks who are in favour of it, it would come forward as a comprehensive redesignation."

Other changes he's hoping councillors will agree on is a limit to how many freebee development permits developers can apply for because he says some are taking advantage of the city's subsidy.

"We've seen instances of investors buying a bunch of properties and applying to redesignate them all, free of charge of course because the city's waived the fee," said Chabot. "It's not necessarily all for the purpose of building legal safe suites."