Driver in stolen car flees traffic stop, crashes in southeast Calgary
The driver was taken to hospital as a precaution while a passenger was arrested
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Two people who were driving a stolen Lexus were arrested and are facing charges after fleeing a traffic stop.
Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, police pulled over a stolen 2006 Lexus RX330 in the 4200 block of 14 Avenue SE.
According to police, a 30-year-old woman was behind the wheel. She reversed into a CPS vehicle before speeding away.
Not long after, the driver crashed into a fence outside a home in the 5400 block of 14 Avenue.
The driver was taken to hospital while a male passenger was arrested at the scene. Police say charges are pending against both.
Most Popular
-
The other side: Downtown Dartmouth hoping to give Tall Ships visitors a break from construction
-
-
Edmonton MP says group should be 'very afraid', raises eyebrows on Twitter
-
'I owe my life to him.' Woman steps up to defend driver charged in fatal hit and run
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary