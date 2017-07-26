Driver in stolen car flees traffic stop, crashes in southeast Calgary

Two people who were driving a stolen Lexus were arrested and are facing charges after fleeing a traffic stop.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, police pulled over a stolen 2006 Lexus RX330 in the 4200 block of 14 Avenue SE.

According to police, a 30-year-old woman was behind the wheel. She reversed into a CPS vehicle before speeding away.

Not long after, the driver crashed into a fence outside a home in the 5400 block of 14 Avenue.