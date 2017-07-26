Lottery supporting Alberta Cancer Foundation selling out fast

Mee Wan Loh knows what it's like to lose someone to cancer – both her parents and younger sister died from the devestating disease.

Loh financially supported her sister’s treatment in Malaysia and spent money on flights to visit her family during that time.

“You never know when the silent cancer will attack you or someone you love,” Loh said. “We need to do everything we can now, so that we are best prepared if we are ever in that fight.”



She spoke inside a 36,000 square-foot Truman Dream Home on Wednesday, which is one of the many prizes up for grabs in the annual Cash and Cars Lottery.

So far, the fundraiser in support of the Alberta Cancer Foundation (ACF) is already 40 per cent sold out of tickets. The ACF is the official fundraising partner for Alberta’s 17 cancer centre, including the Tom Baker Cancer Centre in Calgary.

Loh said she began cycling in the Ride to Conquer Cancer eight years ago to support the ACF.

“Without funding and research for cancer, we would not have any advancements in treatments,” Loh said. “We can all do something to change the future.”

The Cash and Cars Lottery has raised nearly $23 million for the ACF since 2000. This year boasts the largest early-bird prizes in the lottery’s history, which will be drawn on September 14. Final draws will be made on October 5.

Myka Osinchuk, CEO of the ACF, encouraged Albertans to buy early and buy often.