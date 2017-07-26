Review board to look at Calgary police handling of 2008 use-of-force case
Sgt. Les Kaminski and Const. Brant Derrick are awaiting trials related to the arrest of Jason Arkinstall at a traffic stop nearly a decade ago
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The Law Enforcement Review Board (LERB) will hold an inquiry into whether there were efforts to hinder public oversight of two police officers involved in an arrest from nearly a decade ago, the province said Wednesday.
The LERB will look at what happened in between Jason Cyrus Arkinstall’s arrest at a traffic stop in 2008 and the charges brought against CPS Sgt. Les Kaminski, who is also president of the Calgary Police Association (CPA), and Const. Brant Derrick, by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) in 2017.
ASIRT is the body that investigates incidents involving police officers in Alberta.
The charges against Arkinstall were thrown out in 2011. The provincial judge at the time raised concerns about the conduct of Kaminski and Derrick during the arrest.
Kaminski is awating trial on one count of perjury, and Derrick will be tried on one count of assault in connection to allegations which surfaced after Arkinstall was arrested.
Kaminski and Derrick are presumed to be innocent, the release noted, and the inquiry will be conducted separately from other criminal proceedings.
CPA membership vote to keep Kaminski as leader
The board will determine if any acts or omissions ‘by people with responsibilities connected to policing’ prevented proper oversight of the case, according to the release from Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Kathleen Ganley’s office, which said concerns raised by the Criminal Trial Lawyers’ Association, Calgary police and the Calgary Police Commission (CPC) led to the inquiry.
The inquiry expected to take a year to complete and the LERB will issue a report within three months of hearing evidence and submissions from involved parties.
Most Popular
-
-
The other side: Downtown Dartmouth hoping to give Tall Ships visitors a break from construction
-
'I owe my life to him.' Woman steps up to defend driver charged in fatal hit and run
-
'Why Can't He Be Our President?' Justin Trudeau on the cover of Rolling Stone
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary