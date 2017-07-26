Review board to look at Calgary police handling of 2008 use-of-force case

The Law Enforcement Review Board (LERB) will hold an inquiry into whether there were efforts to hinder public oversight of two police officers involved in an arrest from nearly a decade ago, the province said Wednesday.



The LERB will look at what happened in between Jason Cyrus Arkinstall’s arrest at a traffic stop in 2008 and the charges brought against CPS Sgt. Les Kaminski, who is also president of the Calgary Police Association (CPA), and Const. Brant Derrick, by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) in 2017.

ASIRT is the body that investigates incidents involving police officers in Alberta.



The charges against Arkinstall were thrown out in 2011. The provincial judge at the time raised concerns about the conduct of Kaminski and Derrick during the arrest.



Kaminski is awating trial on one count of perjury, and Derrick will be tried on one count of assault in connection to allegations which surfaced after Arkinstall was arrested.



Kaminski and Derrick are presumed to be innocent, the release noted, and the inquiry will be conducted separately from other criminal proceedings.