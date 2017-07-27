Alberta announces refurbished campsites as part of Castle Mountain area upgrade

CALGARY — The Alberta government says the first phase of work has been completed to expand recreational opportunities in the Castle parks region in the province's southwest.

Environment Minister Shannon Phillips says 184 campsites have been refurbished and a day-use area has been expanded.

She says other projects underway include new day-use shelters and rustic camping sites that can be used by RV owners.

It's part of a four-year, $20-million plan to increase recreational use in the region.

Earlier this year, Alberta formally created two new parks in the Castle wilderness and announced it will gradually phase out off-highway vehicle use there.