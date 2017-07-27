Ask Her YYC meets goal of having more than 20 women run for council

They asked, and now with a candidate registry chalk-full of women's names, it's apparent Calgary's politically inclined ladies have answered.



With a goal of gathering more than 20 women willing to take the plunge into public life this municipal election, Ask Her YYC has not only fulfilled their mission In less than a year, they've surpassed expectations.

So far, the numbers show more than 22 women are running in the municipal election, and there are more on the registry Sarah Elder-Chamanara, an Ask Her board member, could add to the list if she's able to confirm they are destined for the municipal race.

Elder-Chamanara tried to express how surreal it is to see women she's personally met with, spoken to and urged to run, actually put their best foot forward and launch into campaign mode – but it's still a surreal feeling that hasn't quite sunk in yet.

"It's amazing because from just an idea to a full-fledged campaign is an amazing thing to see," Elder-Chamanara said. "I don't know if we've had time to process because we've really moved the needle. If more women are elected, that's the thing, it will be a really incredible moment for Ask Her and Calgary."



Lori Williams, a political scientist and professor at MRU said it's good that more female candidates have stepped forward because, in principle, it bolsters the chance these women will be elected.

"What makes it more difficult for them to get elected is if there's an incumbent, particularly a strong incumbent," Williams said. "Other things that affect their chances will come in play are their financial support, whether they've got enough money to launch a fairly good campaign, are they organized, are they effective at getting the message out?"

Williams said there's no question Ask Her has helped entice women to run in this year's election.

The next part of the group's mission is to help female candidates succeed through funding, and they're currently sending out information packages to every female-identified candidate on the city's registry. The package includes details and rules on how women wishing to take advantage of the not-for-profit's funding should proceed.

This isn't the end of the line for Ask Her, Elder-Chamanara said they met and decided to become a permanent group in Calgary' municipal politics and continue their efforts to support women in running for public office.