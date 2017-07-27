Bianca Smetacek leaves Students Count slate, launches independent CBE trustee campaign

The Students Count slate is one candidate short.

On Thursday, Ward 5 and 10 Calgary Board of Education trustee candidate Bianca Smetacek, who originally launched her campaign as part of the six-person slate all running on a shared platform of school issues, is breaking out on her own to tackle different issues she believes her constituents are asking for at the door.

“I have listened carefully at countless doors to parents' concerns," Smetacek said in a prepared release. "I have spoken to voters in English, Hindi, Punjabi, and Urdu. It’s clear to me that many issues faced by students and parents in North East Calgary are different than in other parts of the city."

Related:

Her independent campaign will include the same five issues from the slate: keeping dollars in the classroom, improving math skills, bringing back report card percentages, getting big money out of trustee campaigns and ensuring student mental wellness. But she's adding a few more issues to the mix, including supporting English Language Learning students and fixing busing issues.