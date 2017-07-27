Calgary police continue search for person of interest in quadruple homicide

Calgary police have identified and arrested a person of interest in a brutal quadruple homicide, but they continue to seek another.

Staff Sergeant Martin Schiavetta said investigators believe Yu Chieh Liao, 24, who goes by Diana Liao, is somewhere in Ontario or Quebec. They also think she may have dyed her hair or changed her hairstyle.

The unknown Black man she was seen travelling with was identified as 25-year-old Tewodros Mutugeta Kebede, who was arrested in Toronto on unrelated matters on July 18.

Officers say they think more people were involved in the murders, and they continue to look for more possible crime scenes.

On Monday, July 10, Glynnis Fox, 36, Cody Pfeiffer, 25, and Tiffany Ear, 39, were found dead in a burnt-out car in Sage Hill.

Hanock Afowerk, 26, was found dead near Highway 22 and Highway 8 two days later. Police believe he was the intended target, while the other three were caught up in the violence.

