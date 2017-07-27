Calgary Pride, CPS, ‘struck the right balance’ on parade: Expert

The Calgary Police Service’s (CPS) decision to participate – with conditions – in this year’s Pride parade was the right decision, an Alberta sexual minorities expert said Thursday.

On Wednesday, Calgary Pride outlined two conditions that must be met for CPS and similar agencies to join in the festivities: no uniforms (including any form of institutional representation, such as floats), and CPS’ top officials must take formal diversity and inclusion training.

Uniformed police officers will provide security for the event as they have in the past – it’s only those who want to march in the parade that are requested to ditch the uniform.

Dr. Kris Wells, a faculty director of the Institute for Sexual Minority Studies and Services at the University of Alberta, said he believes Calgary Pride struck the right balance.

“We’ve seen pride festivals across Canada struggle with this same issue,” Wells said. “What’s most important is that we’re supporting people [who are marching] regardless of what uniform they wear.”

He emphasized it’s important to continue discussing the issues, even if it’s a messy conversation.

“That’s how the organization is going to grow and that’s how we’re going to continue to build trust between the LGBTQ community and the police service,” he said. “When people want to ban a particular group, that closes down conversations – but I think it’s quite reasonable to ask police to participate without uniforms or [marked] vehicles or para-military equipment.”

In a statement issued Wednesday, CPS Chief Roger Chaffin said CPS was “obviously disappointed” but will respect the request in the interest of building a stronger relationship with Calgary’s LGBTQ community.



Many politicians, including the mayor, took to social media to express their disappointment with the decision.



Mayor Naheed Nenshi told Metro on Wednesday he was troubled by a part of Calgary Pride’s initial statement that talks about historical oppression.

“Blaming current people for historical oppression would be like saying: 'previous mayors of Calgary have refused to proclaim Pride Week, therefore the current mayor of Calgary isn't invited to the parade.' I have a challenge with that,” Nenshi said.

Those comments prompted Jonathan Griffith, a Calgary lawyer who identifies as queer, to write an email to the mayor defending Calgary Pride’s decision.

“I don’t think anybody is saying the Calgary police department doesn’t work hard to make sure they’re trying to build roads with the queer community, but I think it would be a mistake to say there’s not a lot to do still,” Griffith told Metro.

In his email to the mayor, Griffith said it wouldn’t be appropriate for police services or politicians to demand that Calgary Pride allow armed, uniformed forces to march in the parade.

“Pride has never been about the queer communities’ obligation to “include” everyone in queer culture, let alone organizations that have a very troubled history of oppression against the queer community,” part of the message reads.

Coun. Sean Chu, a previous CPS member, told Metro he plans to attend the parade but declined to comment further.