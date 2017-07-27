Extreme truth or dare leads to nudity and heartbreak at Loose Moose

Lindsay Mullan and Jamie Northan put the daring in truth or dare.

Leading up to the 40th anniversary of the Loose Moose Theatre, the improv duo are remounting their five-year-old show, Truth or Dare, in which they play truth or dare in front of an audience.

It seems innocent enough – they each write down some truth questions or dares before the show, and the audience helps choose which one to select – but these two have known each other for about 15 years.

They’re not afraid to push boundaries, and go a little deep.

For instance, in when performing the show in 2014, Mullan dared Northan to call someone on the phone that’s he’s wronged in the past – and apologize.

“Of course, at that moment, I thought of my ex,” Northan recalled. “But I couldn’t call my ex, I tried to think of anyone other than my ex. But once that’s in your brain…”

Northan ended up calling his ex-wife. The phone rang, she answered and the audience listened. He explained he was on stage and what had been asked of him.

“Yeah, we had a very real conversation in front of a sold-out crowd,” he admitted.

But not every show is deep and emotional.

Once, Mullan asked Northan to flash a member of audience. A woman in the audience consented, Mullan pulled out a trench coat for Northan to use, and he flashed her on stage.

He got her back at a show a few months down the road, where she brought a consenting young man on stage and flashed him.

That guy actually hung around after the show and tried to flirt with Mullan.

“For some reason, my audience member didn’t hang out afterwards,” Northan laughed.

Because of their strong relationship, Northan said the pair are able to push the boundaries when asking each other truths or dares.

The show has run at multiple Fringe festivals over the years, before being featured at Just for Laughs 42.