Nenshi responds to Brian Jean's carbon tax plans

Mayor Naheed Nenshi hopes those planning to slash budgets and taxes remember a little agreement to fund the Green Line during the process.

This week, Brian Jean, now running for the United Conservative Party leadership, announced a plan to slash billions from the provincial budget and completely eliminate the carbon tax, which has effectively been earmarked to pay one-third of the Green Line.

"This is not a contract with the NDP party, it's not a contract with premier Notley, it's a binding contract with the City of Calgary and the provincial government," Nenshi told reporters. "I fully expect that anyone who seriously wants to be premier, if they don't want the carbon tax they've got to figure out a way they're going to continue that funding."

He noted the Green Line funding needs to be kept on the same cash flow, terms and amounts already set in motion by the current government, as promised.

"If they want a huge hole in the ground, and they want to call it the United Conservative Party hole in the ground because we have to stop construction – I'm pretty sure nobody wants that."

Brian Jean's campaign told Metro that Mayor Nenshi and Calgarians can be confident that he's commited to them, and the Green Line.