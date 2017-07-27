On-It Regional Transit mulls scaling back service

On-It's Regional Transit plans are changing course after six months of service.

According to Calgary Regional Partnership's regional transit manager Ettore Iannacito, they are going through changes, and will make decisions on how to scale back service before September 1.

In total, Iannacito said they were looking at fully eliminating an Okotoks-based pick up route they had included to help gather residents before their traditional routes, and pulling one of their four bus runs to better reflect the ridership they're seeing.

"When you start something from scratch, of course, you never know how it's going to turn out – that's why you do a pilot," Iannacito said. "We may have put a bit too much service out there right off the get go, but it's better to have a little bit too much than not enough."

Iannacito said they're happy with On-It and believe so far their pilot, which is to span two years, is a success.

"It's a good position to be in," Iannacito said.

What Iannacito wanted to make clear was that this isn't spelling disaster for the On-It service.

"Some people are panicking," Iannacito said. "It's going to run its full two year length for the pilot, and most likely it's going to keep going."