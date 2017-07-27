Senior animal rescue preps for big adoption day at Pet-a-Palooza

Seniors: they sleep all day, but at least they don’t poop on the rug.

ARTS, Alberta’s senior dog rescue, is gearing up for Pet-a-Palooza, one of their biggest adoption days of the year. It’s also a chance to education Calgarians on why it’s worth adopting a senior dog or cat.

All of ARTS dogs are older than eight, and their cats are older than 10.

“There are so many benefits,” said Samantha Wong, Calgary brand coordinator. “You already know what you’re going to get. You know if they have any behaviours you can’t work with.

“They’re a lot more appreciative than a puppy would be. They’re pre-trained, and typically easier to handle. Honestly, all they want to do all day is get pets and sleep.”

Not that there aren’t challenges – you adopt knowing that you’ll only have the animal for a few years, as they’re near the end of their life.

Wong feels it’s worth it – the majority of their animals were in one home all their lives, and circumstances uprooted them in their senior years. Because of potential increased medical costs, other rescues may hesitate to take them on.

ARTS started as an animal transfer society, but seeing how hard it was to place senior animals, they decided to focus their efforts on helping these dogs and cats find homes.