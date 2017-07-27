Shop owner shot at during Springbank robbery

Shots were fired at a Springbank shop owner Thursday morning after he discovered a break-in in progress at his property.

Cochrane RCMP were called to the farm shop around 7 a.m.

Employees interrupted the robbery, and were actively trying to detain the suspects.

The owner of the shop followed a Ford truck and located it in a nearby parking lot.

As he was trying to block that truck from leaving, a second vehicle pulled up and occupants fired a single shot at the man.

The vehicles involved are a black Ford F150 FX4 with a red pinstripe down the side and an Alberta license plate, and a red higher end SUV with an Idaho license plate.

Police say they’re still investigating, and they’re warning people not to approach the suspect vehicles if they see them but to instead call 911.