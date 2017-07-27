Trio plead guilty to lesser charges in death of man beaten over tire rims

CALGARY — Three men who had been charged with second-degree murder in the September 2015 death of a Calgary man have pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

The body of Christian Jovanovic, 41, was found in a hotel room in Banff, Alta.

Court was told Jovanovic had been given a set of tire rims to sell for accused Lee Kellner, 34, but kept the money.

Kellner, Martin Rangers, 35, and Jason Harwood, 45, then lured the victim to the hotel where Harwood and Kelner beat him and Rangers choked him.

The group left Jovanovic in the room, believing he was still alive but returned later to find out he’d died.

Rangers got 6 1/2 years for manslaughter while Kellner and Harwood each got three years for aggravated assault.