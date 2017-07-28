Calgary police seek public help in identifying Canada Day drone operator
Police believe there's a man in Calgary who is behind several drone incidents, one coming too close for comfort with an airport flight path
Calgary police are again looking for a man they believe is behind three incidents involving unsanctioned drone flights – including one where the UAV was encroaching into aircraft flight paths.
Police are looking to identify the man seen most recently flying a drone on Canada Day, just at the tail end of the city's firework show. According to a police release he was spotted controlling the aircraft at about 11:30 p.m. on July 1 from a green space near 1201 Crescent Road NE.
He's described as a middle-aged, Asian man, with black hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing light clothing.
Anyone with information can call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, the Traffic Section office at 403-567-4000, or email uav@calgarypolice.ca.
Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers.
