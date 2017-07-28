News / Calgary

Calgary police seek public help in identifying Canada Day drone operator

Police believe there's a man in Calgary who is behind several drone incidents, one coming too close for comfort with an airport flight path

Calgary police are looking for the public's help in finding a UAV operator they believe is behind several risky flights.

Calgary police are again looking for a man they believe is behind three incidents involving unsanctioned drone flights  – including one where the UAV was encroaching into aircraft flight paths. 

Police are looking to identify the man seen most recently flying a drone on Canada Day, just at the tail end of the city's firework show. According to a police release he was spotted controlling the aircraft at about 11:30 p.m. on July 1 from a green space near 1201 Crescent Road NE.

He's described as a middle-aged, Asian man, with black hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing light clothing. 

Anyone with information can call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, the Traffic Section office at 403-567-4000, or email uav@calgarypolice.ca.

Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers.

