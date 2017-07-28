Calgary woman upset Impark raising rates for Folk Fest
Company says temporary event pricing is their only tool to manage demand during the Calgary Folk Music Festival
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Yvonne Spies was dismayed to find parking rates at a prime lot in Eau Claire had risen sharply when she parked for the Calgary Folk Music Festival (CFMF) on Thursday.
Before she left for the popular music festival on Prince’s Island Park, Spies told Metro she checked parking rates online and expected to pay the regular flat rate of five dollars for a spot between 5 p.m. and 6 a.m. at the Eau Claire Market Underground lot.
The meter was charging a rate of more than 10 dollars, and Spies said she and others weren’t happy.
“That’s outrageous,” Spies said. “For Impark to capitalize on people coming to Folk Fest is unacceptable.”
She said she didn’t see any signs to indicate the rates were increased.
Julian Jones, the vice-president of Impark, which operates across North America, said some spaces in their lots near the CFMF are reserved as parking for volunteers, and temporary event pricing has been put in place for the weekend.
“Online, it reflects the usual rates,” Jones said, adding the rate displayed on parking meters reflects the ultimate price.
In the company’s experience, customers prefer to park in close proximity to the festival rather than further away for lower rates, Jones said.
Most Popular
-
In profane rant, Trump’s communications director lobs lewd insult at Steve Bannon
-
Legal Matters: Buyer wants a discount due to a reno done without a permit
-
Sackville man charged with murder after woman's remains found inside burnt-out shed
-
Person of interest in quadruple homicide located: Calgary Police
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary