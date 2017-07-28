Garth Brooks adds six more concert dates at Saddledome after ticket frenzy

The end of the week in Calgary was made that much sweeter as Garth Brooks added not one, not two, but six extra performances in the Saddledome.

Online, the news spread quickly and fans clamoured to get a seat at the artist's long-awaited return to Alberta.

Originally scheduled for one show on Sept. 9, it was announced Friday he would also play shows on the days before his planned performance.

The minute tickets went on sale, Brooks began unveiling quite the surprise on his social media revealing additional show after show, just in time for those trying to get their hands on the city's hottest tickets.

According to the country superstar's management team, Brooks' Calgary sales record was beat with over 57,000 tickets sold in just 37 minutes.



No tickets will be sold at the Saddledome on the 28th.