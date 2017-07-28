Imperial Oil reports $77-million second-quarter loss, revenue up from year ago

CALGARY — Imperial Oil Ltd. (TSX:IMO) reported a smaller second-quarter loss compared with a year ago due to higher oil prices and reduced refinery turnaround activity.

The company says it lost $77 million or nine cents per diluted share in the quarter compared with a loss of $181 million or 21 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue totalled $7.03 billion for the quarter, up from $6.25 billion.

Imperial said production averaged 331,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, up from 329,000 barrels per day in the same period last year.

Production at the Kearl and Syncrude oilsands projects was higher compared with a year ago due to the Alberta wildfires last year.