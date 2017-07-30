Calgary police dog seriously injured while chasing suspect

A Calgary police dog was seriously injured during an arrest in Falconridge on Sunday morning.

At about 1:50 a.m., police were called to a break and enter at Grant MacEwan School. On scene, police set up a containment and two suspects fled from the school.

A K9 Unit police dog was deployed, but during a foot chase, one of the suspects pulled out a knife and stabbed the dog.

The dog was taken to an emergency vet hospital in life-threatening condition. Following a surgery, his condition has been upgraded to serious.