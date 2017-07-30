News / Calgary

Calgary police dog seriously injured while chasing suspect

The dog was taking to a veterinary hospital in life-threatening condition

A K9 was injured when the suspect produced a knife during the chase.

File

A K9 was injured when the suspect produced a knife during the chase.

A Calgary police dog was seriously injured during an arrest in Falconridge on Sunday morning.

At about 1:50 a.m., police were called to a break and enter at Grant MacEwan School. On scene, police set up a containment and two suspects fled from the school.

A K9 Unit police dog was deployed, but during a foot chase, one of the suspects pulled out a knife and stabbed the dog.

The dog was taken to an emergency vet hospital in life-threatening condition. Following a surgery, his condition has been upgraded to serious.

Both suspects are in police custody. The offender who stabbed the dog will be detained.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...