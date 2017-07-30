Calgary police dog stabbed in the line of duty, suspect in custody

Calgary police say a police service dog with the K9 unit was badly injured in the line of duty.

They say officers were called to a break-and-enter at an elementary school, when the suspects fled.

The K9 unit was called in, and during the foot chase, one of the suspects stabbed the service dog with a knife.

Officers say the dog was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.

They say the dog underwent surgery and its condition has been upgraded to serious.