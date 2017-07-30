Man presumed dead after falling in water near Elbow Falls

One man is dead and other was taken to hospital after they fell into the water near Elbow falls Saturday night.

EMS were called to the site near Bragg Creek around 8 p.m. Saturday.

An EMS spokesperson said one man in his 50s was taken to the Foothills Hospital in serious but stable condition.

It is believed that man jumped into the water after another man, who had fallen in.

Sgt Jack Poitras with Alberta RCMP Media Relations said the man is presumed drown and his body has not yet been recovered.