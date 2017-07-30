Man presumed dead after falling in water near Elbow Falls
Police plan on getting a dive team in the water Sunday to recover the body
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
One man is dead and other was taken to hospital after they fell into the water near Elbow falls Saturday night.
EMS were called to the site near Bragg Creek around 8 p.m. Saturday.
An EMS spokesperson said one man in his 50s was taken to the Foothills Hospital in serious but stable condition.
It is believed that man jumped into the water after another man, who had fallen in.
Sgt Jack Poitras with Alberta RCMP Media Relations said the man is presumed drown and his body has not yet been recovered.
Police were hoping to get a dive team into the water for a recovery operation on Sunday.
Most Popular
-
Man robbed, stabbed twice near Halifax Regional Police headquarters
-
Masked man wearing rubber boots robs gas station in Nova Scotia
-
‘There was a big ball of fire’: Air Canada flight makes emergency landing at Pearson
-
Toronto man killed his family with crossbow before his lies could be exposed, court hears
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary