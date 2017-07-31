Calgary councillor takes aim at backyard fires as air bad quality continues

With some Calgarians feeling smoked out after several weeks of grey skies, one councillor is hoping the city will do its part to help citizens breathe easy.

Coun. Brian Pincott asked administration about protecting citizens with a backyard fire ban as the forest fire smoke continues, and citizens again woke up to ashes falling from the skies on Monday.

"As I came in this morning, and saw all the smoke in our city from the forest fires and as more and more of us are being affected nasally, and with our lungs around this," said Pincott. "There are many many Calgarians who struggle with wood smoke every single day, and I know this time is incredibly challenging."

According to the city's general manager of Community Services, Kurt Hanson he's already had conversations with the Calgary Fire Department Chief about backyard fires.

"We do not have a ban on at the current time, and there are bans on all the surrounding areas," Hanson said. "We don't feel there's a need for a ban due to fire within the City of Calgary."

He noted although the city hasn't gone down the path of considering a ban because of air quality, but are prepared to have that discussion.

"We just simply haven't done that," Hanson said.

Pincott added he hopes administration will consult with Alberta Health Services because he believes it's a health concern.