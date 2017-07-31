Calgary police dog stabbed in head now recovering at home

A Calgary Police service dog who was stabbed several times in the head during a pursuit over the weekend is at home with his handler recovering from his injuries.

A 14-year-old—who cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act—has been charged in connection with the attack on the service dog with maiming a police animal, as well as break and enter and possessing a weapon dangerous to the public.

Calgary police said this is the first time the CPS has laid charges under Quanto’s Law, which came into effect in July of 2015.

A second youth, a 15-year-old, has been charged with break and enter. He too, cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

According to police at around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, July 20, police were called to a break and enter at Grant MacEwan School, located at 180 Falshire Drive NE. Once on scene police set up containment and two suspects fled from the school.

Jester, the police service dog, was deployed and during a foot chase one of the suspects pulled a knife and stabbed the dog multiple times in the head.

The six-year-old German Shepard was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital in life-threatening condition for surgery. Jester’s condition was later upgraded to serious, and he is not home with his handler recovering from his injuries.