Calgary police investigating fatal Stoney Trail crash
It's believed the vehicle hit a road sign and caught fire
One person is dead following a single vehicle car crash late Sunday night.
According to Calgary police, they were called at approximately 11 p.m. on July 30 to the scene of the collision on southbound Stoney Trail and 17 Avenue SE.
Police said it’s believed the vehicle hit a road sign and caught fire. The driver was located beside the vehicle and was confirmed deceased.
The Calgary Police Service traffic unit is investigating the collision.
