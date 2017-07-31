Calgary Board of Education races adds communication specialist

A Calgary communications specialist is running for Calgary Board of Education trusteeship in Wards 12 and 14.

Jennifer Seamone, who runs a communications company helping small businesses build websites and create social media plans, said she’s been volunteering in schools for the last 11 years in “every position possible,” including parent executive and classroom support.

“I’ve always been a passionate advocate for education and ongoing education so I see all the hard work our teachers do, I see how hard our administrators work and I know how much more we can do for our students," she said.

Seamone wants to tackle transportation issues through increased partnerships between the CBE and Calgary Transit.

“I think that’s a great way to save money, get more resources into the classroom and get all our students to school safely and directly," Seamone said.

The second pillar of Seamone’s campaign is mental health education. She knows mental health and wellness initiatives are already in CBE schools, but wants to see more formal programs and funding. Seamone said she’s also a passionate advocate for STEAM: Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.

Seamone said she’d like to see more partnerships with post-secondary institutions and involvement in events like Beakerhead where students can see STEAM in action.

Lastly, Seamone will focus on communication and transparency, as she believes it’s the CBE’s responsibility to effectively communicate with parents so they can be partners in their children’s education.