City advising cautious continuation of Olympic bid exploration

They’re not saying yes to an Olympic bid just yet, but they’re not saying no either.

City administration is advising council to keep the doors open to collecting more information and possibly pursuing a bid, if the right conditions are met.

The report comes one week after the Calgary Bid Exploration Committee (CBEC) presented its final report to council suggesting a bid would be feasible, but couldn’t answer whether or not it would be prudent.

Administration has actually provided two options to councillors in its report. While the recommendation is to keep the doors open to a bid if certain conditions are met, a second option is to not move forward with a bid.

It’s possible councillors could direct administration to pursue that second option, effectively putting an end to Calgary’s Olympic dreams.

Coun. Sean Chu said that would be his preferred option.

“I think that we should stop this right now because there’s too many unknowns,” said the Ward 4 councillor. “Vancouver, their security budget was $1 billion. Do you really think we can do it for $600 million all these years later?”

Others, like Ward 8’s Coun. Evan Woolley, aren’t ready to quit just yet.

“Right now – the most important thing to do is to find out if the province and federal government is interested,” he said.

He noted that a bid on the games – with no guarantee of winning – is expected to cost around $50 million, and that cost would have to be picked up largely by the province and the federal government.