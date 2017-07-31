News / Calgary

Feist adds third Calgary show

Taking place at the end of September, the first two shows quickly sold out

Feist performing at Coachella.

Wikimedia Commons

Feist performing at Coachella.

After quickly selling out her first two shows, Feist has added a third chance to see her live in September.

Fans will now have a chance to buy tickets for An Evening With Feist on Sept 27 at the Bella Concert Hall. Tickets for the all ages show starts at $49.50, and will go on sale Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. through www.livenation.com.

Feist, who spent her teens living in Calgary, just released her first album in five years, titled Pleasure.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...