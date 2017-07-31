Feist adds third Calgary show
Taking place at the end of September, the first two shows quickly sold out
After quickly selling out her first two shows, Feist has added a third chance to see her live in September.
Fans will now have a chance to buy tickets for An Evening With Feist on Sept 27 at the Bella Concert Hall. Tickets for the all ages show starts at $49.50, and will go on sale Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. through www.livenation.com.
Feist, who spent her teens living in Calgary, just released her first album in five years, titled Pleasure.
