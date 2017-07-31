Former CPS officer and wife charged with corruption sue Calgary Police Service

A retired Calgary police officer and his wife—who are both facing charges of corruption—are suing the Calgary Police Service, alleging that their reputations were tarnished and rights were violated during the investigation against them.

A statement of claim was filed on July 28 in the Court of Queen’s bench for Stephen Walton, a retired CPS drug investigator, and his wife, Heather Walton, a former civilian employee, along with another officer who is also facing charges in the corruption case, Bryan Morton.

The claim lists the CPS as well as Chief Roger Chaffin and a number of high-ranked officers and others as defendants.

The lawsuit is a result of a two-year anti-corruption investigation by CPS that resulted in a slew of charges—including bribery, harassment and breach of trust— against the Waltons, Morton, CPS officer Bradford McNish as well as former CPS officer Anthony Braile, who had recently been fired after being found responsible for multiple Police Regulation offences during high speed chase in 2008.

In their statement of claim, the Waltons claim that not only were their charter rights violated during the investigation (through alleged unlawful detention, illegal seizure of cellphones and more), but that they were defamed by the CPS when they released information about the investigation to the media the Waltons claim to be false.

“This was defamatory, an abuse of police power, and breached the Waltons’ privacy rights,” reads the statement of claim.

The Waltons allege the defamation resulted in a loss of business to their private investigation company.

The CPS has yet to file a statement of defence.

None of the allegations against the Waltons by the CPS, or against the CPS by the Waltons has been proven in court.

The charges were laid against the Waltons, Morton and others in June 2016.

Police claim the Waltons had the police officers working for them use police resources and databases to access private information for their firm.

Back in 2016, police said their investigation began in August 2014 after a woman cam forward with allegations of harassment.

Police said the investigation by the CPS anti-corruption unit revealed that her ex had hired a man who had, in turn, hired a number of individuals to follow her and report back her activity to the ex.