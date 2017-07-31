Jay Baruchel signs on to direct Calgarian’s TV pilot

A TV pilot is never an easy thing to get off the ground – especially when it concerns unicorns and murder – but Calgary writer Jason Filiatrault‏ just got one heck of a boost.

Filiatrault‏’s script, Tracy and Unicorn, was selected from more than 200 submissions for a table read at last weekend Just for Laughs festival in Montreal.

Not only is the read organized by U.S. production company Thruline Entertainment, but one of the readers happened to be Canadian superstar Jay Baruchel – who liked the script so much, he’s signed on to direct the first episode.

The show is about a young woman who feels unhappy in her life, so she uses a magic spell to summon a unicorn, who promises to grant her wishes – on the condition she kills whoever the unicorn tells her to.

“It’s a feel good, family kind-of show,” Filiatrault laughed. “It’s weird and a little dark in places, but it was really funny. The reading went well.”

The reading included actors like Ellen Wong (Scott Pilgrim, Glow) and Mark Critch (This Hour Has 22 Minutes).

“I got so lucky with this cast and this situation,” Filiatrault said. “It was very exciting for me. We’ll see where it goes next, but there’s a lot more doors open now.”

The goal now is to use the credibility gained from the festival to get the script into the hands of producers who can help make it a reality.

Filiatrault is a Calgary-born writer and SAIT graduate, who cut his teeth working with local producers and directors. He’s also the screenwriter for Entanglement, which is making film festival rounds through North America.