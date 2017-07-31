Province relocates grizzly bear 148 again

A grizzly bear that has been getting too close to humans in Banff National Park has been relocated again.

Brett Wittmeier, press secretary for the department of Environment and Parks, confirmed the capture and relocation of Grizzly bear 148 on Twitter over the weekend.

“She's been relocated farther away after several incidents these last few days. (The) decision was made to prevent tragedy and to save her life,” he tweeted.

The province says the bear was tranquilized and relocated from her home range in and around Banff National Park to a remote area of northwestern Alberta.

In a written statement, Parks Canada said the decision was made by the province.

“Parks Canada values the conservation work of the Province of Alberta and respects the Province's jurisdiction and wildlife management practices in the recent decision to relocate Bear 148.”