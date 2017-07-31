Sean Chu believes Nenshi's pay-to-play fundraiser organizer tangled in conflict of interest

As the city's municipal election approaches, claims of conflict of interest are creeping into focus.

Weeks after a reported cash-for-access $2,000 to $5,000 luncheon for Mayor Naheed Nenshi was shut down by his campaign, and the organizers themselves due to "mischaracterization" of the host, Coun. Sean Chu is asking if there's a conflict of interest in play.

Bill Chomik is the chair of the Subdivision and Development Appeal Board, and was reported to have had a part in the mayoral fundraiser put on by Kasian, a well known architectural firm in the city.

The Ward 4 councillor is wondering if Chomik should step down as chair.

Chu told reporters that he's heard from lawyers who turned down Chomik's invite to Nenshi's fundraiser.

"If their case goes to to the Subdivision and Development Appeal Board, now there's conflict because they turned down his invite," said Chu. "They actually said that they're going to ask for him to recuse himself."

Across Canada, Chu said judges aren't allowed to get involved in politics, and there's a good reason for it.

On council floor, the city's solicitor Glenda Cole said she'd gladly answer his question privately during an in-camera session.

"If there's some part that shouldn't be in-camera I will request that it be talked about in public," said Chu.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said there's a simple answer to Chu's question, and it's already written plainly in the city's rulebook.

"It is absolutely permissible for them to volunteer with political campaigns on their own time as long as they're not doing it on city time with city's resources," said Nenshi. "The policy is very clear."