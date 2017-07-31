Sunshine Village forced to close again due to Verdant Creek wildfire

Sunshine Village has been told to shut down commercial operations by Parks Canada once again, as the Verdant Creek wildfire inches towards Sunshine.

In a release, Parks Canada said warmer temperatures continue to create increased fire activity along the remote southern boundary of the Verdant Creek fire.

"Due to the hot, dry and windy weather the Verdant Creek Fire has grown in the North Simpson area,” said a post on Sunshine Village’s Facebook page Sunday night.

”Parks Canada has ordered a commercial close for Banff Sunshine and the Sunshine Mountain Lodge. We will close for commercial operations (until further notice) starting tomorrow.”

Sunshine was also closed for a number of days last weekend so that fire crews could use the area as a home base to battle the blaze.

According to Parks Canada, the fire has grown by nearly a thousand hectares in the last week and now covers 5,100 hectares. Nonetheless, Parks Canada fire management specialists remain confident that the Verdant Creek fire is not a threat to local communities.

In order to manage the spread of the fire to the southwest in Kootenay National Parks, Parks Canada is planned a “burn out” operation near Mount Shanks.

A burn out is a fire suppression operation where fire is set along the inside edge of a control line or natural barrier to consume unburned fuel between the line and the fire perimeter. This technique reinforces the existing line and speeds up the control effort.

Parks Canada said a burn out is only carried out if conditions permit and said they would update media on Monday as to if they were able to conduct the operation.

Sunshine Village said in their Facebook post that all guests and staff are being relocated to Banff and that they are working with both BC Parks and Parks Canada to determine when they can reopen.

Smoke from the fire has been creeping towards Calgary in the last few days and Environment Canada currently has Calgary’s air-quality listed as 5 of “moderate risk” with the expectation of reducing to a 3 of “low risk” by Tuesday.